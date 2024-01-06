Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,648,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. Sharecare makes up approximately 2.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.
Sharecare Price Performance
Shares of SHCR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 628,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71.
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sharecare
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.