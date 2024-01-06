Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,648,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. Sharecare makes up approximately 2.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHCR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 628,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

