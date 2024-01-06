PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $15.50 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00149738 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002254 BTC.

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

