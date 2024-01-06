Providence First Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.