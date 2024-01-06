Providence First Trust Co Sells 400 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Providence First Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,432. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

