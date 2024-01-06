Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

