Qtum Price Down 8.5% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00007211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $331.79 million and approximately $51.63 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

