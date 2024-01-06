Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $330.73 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $330.73 million and approximately $53.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00007171 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.33 or 0.05101993 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00078596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00028131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

