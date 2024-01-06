Regis Management CO LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regis Management CO LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 34.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $102,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.85 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

