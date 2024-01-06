Regis Management CO LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.65. 199,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,305. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $256.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

