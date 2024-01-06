Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.52. The stock had a trading volume of 686,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,584. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.