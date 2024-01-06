Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84.47 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Request has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $84.47 million and $1.97 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,801.49 or 0.99873783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011549 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010797 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00182185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08390116 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,233,954.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

