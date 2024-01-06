Rollbit Coin (RLB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $399.27 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $399.27 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,884,371 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.13300015 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,094,099.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

