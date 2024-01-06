Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on January 23rd

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $17.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP opened at $523.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.58. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,554,000 after buying an additional 135,524 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,684,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,701,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.