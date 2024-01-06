RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. RPM International updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $81,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in RPM International by 2,362.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

