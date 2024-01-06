RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. RPM International updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $104.78 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Cowa LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at $2,704,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

