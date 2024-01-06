Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $1.81 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00004130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $37.74 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00114015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00037579 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002260 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.87189383 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

