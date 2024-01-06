SALT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,245.33 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. SALT has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $20,245.33 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,033.66 or 0.99987618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011430 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00182839 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03115941 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25,451.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.