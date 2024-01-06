SALT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,529.92 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, SALT has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.66 million and $18,529.92 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00018316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,022.84 or 0.99973134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011508 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010696 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00189893 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03115941 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25,451.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

