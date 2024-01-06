Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 286,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,675. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $765.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.79%.
Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after acquiring an additional 524,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 283,518 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,051,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RDUS
About Schnitzer Steel Industries
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schnitzer Steel Industries
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.