Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 286,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,675. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $765.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.79%.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,836.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $180,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $440,836.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $300,590. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after acquiring an additional 524,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 283,518 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,051,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

