Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 377,147 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,807. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

