Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,604,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,155 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 5.1% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $1,176,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 549.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,807. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

