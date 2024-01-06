Seele-N 24 Hour Volume Tops $117.64 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $508,254.62 and approximately $117.64 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,066.15 or 1.00056636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011518 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010847 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00191662 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002118 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $484.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

