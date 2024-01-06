Shentu (CTK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $90.94 million and $2.47 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 129,276,445 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

