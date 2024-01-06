Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,128. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

