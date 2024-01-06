Sicart Associates LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at PayPal
In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on PYPL
PayPal Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $60.12. 17,387,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,304. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.