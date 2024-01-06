Sicart Associates LLC Sells 6,877 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,577,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 294,986 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 32,550,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,683,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

