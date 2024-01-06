Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $40,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.73.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.