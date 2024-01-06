Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,790. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

