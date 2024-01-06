Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,592 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,035,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,491. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

