Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.87. 1,191,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

