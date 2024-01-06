Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 3.7 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,943 shares of company stock worth $6,011,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

