Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,841. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

