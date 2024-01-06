Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $66-$69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.99 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.60 million, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.68. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,208,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,178,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

