SingularityNET Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $275.37 million and $39.90 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00018451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,837.36 or 0.99959102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011558 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00185330 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003578 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.3521397 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26629807 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $45,040,859.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

