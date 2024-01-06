Sleepless AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $160.02 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular exchanges. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $160.02 million and $112.35 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 130,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.15561476 USD and is up 4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $185,972,003.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

