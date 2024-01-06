SmarDex (SDEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $988,589.13

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. SmarDex has a market cap of $120.34 million and $988,589.13 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01721897 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,250,697.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

