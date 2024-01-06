SOLVE One Day Trading Volume Tops $229,863.48 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and $229,863.48 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

