Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sonic Foundry Stock Up 15.9 %

NASDAQ:SOFO opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Sonic Foundry has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonic Foundry in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Foundry

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.