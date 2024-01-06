Steem Price Reaches $0.24 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $108.11 million and $6.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00149150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.68 or 0.00538891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00349827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00186034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,575,213 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

