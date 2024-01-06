STP (STPT) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

STP (STPT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, STP has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $111.59 million and $11.70 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.02 or 1.00113797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011568 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00187398 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05620115 USD and is down -7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $21,545,147.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.