STP Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 8% against the dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $110.91 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.43 or 1.00104650 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011421 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010960 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00185468 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05620115 USD and is down -7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $21,545,147.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

