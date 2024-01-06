Streakk (STKK) Price Down 18.7% This Week

Streakk (STKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Streakk has a total market cap of $309,624.95 and $19,791.86 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.03161955 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $31,221.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

