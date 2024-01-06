sUSD (SUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.32 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 59,694,080 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

