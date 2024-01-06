Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $223.31 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $223.31 million and $36.63 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 589,972,199 coins and its circulating supply is 589,971,698 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

