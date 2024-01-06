Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $32,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,009. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.60 and a 200-day moving average of $477.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.27 and a 12 month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

