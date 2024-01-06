T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Brighton Jones LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $163.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,260. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

