Telcoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $74.93 million and approximately $599,802.38 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Telcoin Profile
Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.
Buying and Selling Telcoin
