TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.57 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $241.57 million and $17.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00078729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00027729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001493 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,946,559 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,816,486 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

