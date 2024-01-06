TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0268 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $240.85 million and $17.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00078596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00028131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001475 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,944,093 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,813,354 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

