Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $889.03 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $889.03 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001588 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001307 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 987,201,569 coins and its circulating supply is 966,246,262 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

